Delmarva Shorebirds Announce Renovations to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium

Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds

The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Maryland Stadium Authority and Wicomico County, are excited to announce renovations to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium ahead of the 2025 season of Shorebirds baseball. The project includes a new 9,000 sq ft indoor performance center, along with renovations to clubhouses, weight rooms, bullpens, lighting, and more making Perdue Stadium a premiere facility in Minor League Baseball.

To celebrate this project, the Shorebirds, Wicomico County, and the Maryland Stadium Authority hosted a groundbreaking event at Perdue Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Joining the Shorebirds for this occasion was Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Mike Frenz, Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Baltimore Orioles Director of Minor League Operations Kent Qualls, and many more local and state leaders that helped make this project possible.

The Perdue Stadium improvements will feature:

New 9,000 sq ft Performance Center that will provide a first-class multi-purpose indoor turf space for training. The performance center will be completed late/spring or early summer 2025.

Renovation to existing locker rooms spaces and expansion to meet and exceed the new requirements of Major League Baseball and the new PDL requirements.

New on-site weight room that is specifically designed for sports performance and training for both the home and visiting teams.

New female staff facilities in each user space to provide a first-class experience for female staff and umpires.

New commissaries for the home and visiting team spaces that provide food service and eating spaces for health and wellness.

Installation of new LED field lights that improve the field lighting for players but also include the ability to enhance the fan experience with theatrics as seen in modern stadium lighting systems.

Bullpens will be relocated off the field down the left and right field lines. This enhances player safety and develops a first in-class bullpen for training and game day use.

New drink rails and walking paths near the bullpens will create an added fan experience that will become a fan favorite space for the game day experience.

A new patio area for group parties, kids' activity area, catering events and fan activities that will be created between the new performance center and the Shorebirds bullpen space.

Parking lot lighting upgrades to enhance both player and fan safety.

Several other improvements that are required to meet the new facility standards as a PDL Club: Higher Batters Eye, Field Wall Padding, Extended Netting (Foul Pole to Foul Pole), Dugout Renovations

"The Shorebirds thank the Maryland Stadium Authority, Wicomico County, and all the partners on this project that are making Perdue Stadium a premiere facility in all of Minor League Baseball," explained 7th Inning Stretch President Pat Filippone. "These facilities not only ensure the Shorebirds place on Delmarva for years to come, but continue to make Perdue Stadium the epicenter for community involvement on Delmarva."

The Shorebirds are committed to serving the Delmarva community and these renovations to Perdue Stadium will allow the Shorebirds to continue to provide unique and professional experiences to fans and players on Delmarva.

While the primary focus of the Performance Center and Perdue Stadium is for the Shorebirds during the season, the front office plans to work with other user groups to provide opportunities for year-round use of the space. This could include rental of the Performance Center as well as community programming that introduces youth in the community to the game of baseball.

"The project is only possible because of the strong partnerships between Wicomico County, the Shorebirds, the Baltimore Orioles, and the state of Maryland," said Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano. "Together we are ensuring that this stadium continues to thrive, providing opportunities for the next generation of players and fans alike."

The Perdue Stadium improvements will ensure compliance with Professional Development League Standards and allow the facility to go above the minimum requirements in several key areas making Perdue Stadium a first-class facility in Minor League Baseball.

"The Maryland Stadium Authority is delighted that through state legislation, we are collaborating with Wicomico County and the Delmarva Shorebirds on these important investments to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium so that it continues serving its community while creating economic development and sports tourism opportunities," said Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Mike Frenz.

As construction at Perdue Stadium is in full force, the Shorebirds are excited to welcome fans back out to the ballpark to experience these new features for the 2025 season of Shorebirds baseball! Opening Day is April 8 when the Shorebirds take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and you can buy your tickets at theshorebirds.com/tickets.

