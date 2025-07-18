Shorebirds Blanked by Mudcats in First Game Back from All-Star Break

July 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-54, 7-15) returned from the All-Star break on Friday night and were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (49-35, 13-7), 3-0.

The game began as a pitcher's duel, with Evan Yates pitching 3.2 scoreless innings for the Shorebirds and recording four strikeouts, while his mound opponent, Travis Smith, also pitched five scoreless innings for the Mudcats, keeping the game tied 0-0 going into the sixth.

Carolina broke the stalemate in the sixth inning with two runs, thanks to run-scoring hits by Luis Pena and Eric Bitonti to take a 2-0 lead.

They pushed across another run in the seventh on a two-out, RBI single by Jesus Made to make it a 3-0 game.

Delmarva's offense couldn't get anything going, managing only three hits against Travis Smith, Melvin Hernandez, and Anfernney Reyes, who shut out the Shorebirds 3-0 in the first game after the All-Star break.

Travis Smith (3-4) earned the win as the starting pitcher, with Michael Caldon (2-2) taking the loss in relief for Delmarva. Anfernney Reyes (4) recorded the final four outs of the game to secure the save.

The Shorebirds try to even the series on Saturday with Carson Dorsey making his fourth rehab start against fellow lefty Wande Torres for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.