Hillcats Edge Shorebirds in Low-Scoring Game

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-58, 8-19) were narrowly defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (52-40, 11-15) on Thursday night by a final score of 2-1.

The Hillcats took the lead in the third inning with an RBI triple by Ryan Cesarini. He scored a few moments later on an RBI groundout by Welbyn Francisca to make it 2-0 Lynchburg.

Delmarva scored its first run on a sacrifice fly by Frederick Bencosme, as Braylin Tavera scored from third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Michael Caldon replaced starter Evan Yates in the fourth and went on to deliver one of his best performances, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out a career-high nine batters while allowing only three base runners.

The Shorebirds' best chance to tie the game came in the seventh after a leadoff walk to Kevin Guerrero. Raylin Ramos doubled to the wall in centerfield, but the Hillcats threw out Guerrero at home plate to maintain their 2-1 lead.

Delmarva's offense was shut down in the final two innings by Luis Flores, who kept the Shorebirds off the board as the Hillcats held on to win 2-1.

Cam Walty (1-1) was credited with the win in relief, while Delmarva starter Evan Yates (4-5) took the loss. Luis Flores (5) recorded the final six outs to earn the save.

The series continues on Friday with Carson Dorsey taking the mound against Jervis Alfaro for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.