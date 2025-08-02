Delmarva Shut out by Kannapolis in Saturday Night Defeat

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-62, 11-23) lost their second straight game to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-53, 16-19) on Saturday, falling 7-0.

The Cannon Ballers took the lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Miguel Santos to go ahead 1-0.

The deficit for the Shorebirds grew in the second inning after Abraham Nunez hit a grand slam, making it a 5-0 advantage for Kannapolis.

A throwing error on a steal attempt scored an unearned run for the Cannon Ballers in the fourth, putting them ahead 6-0.

Kannapolis went ahead 7-0 in the seventh on a two-out, RBI double by Grant Smith.

Delmarva's offense couldn't get anything going against the Cannon Ballers' pitching staff, as the Shorebirds were blanked by a final score of 7-0.

Gabriel Rodriguez (2-2) was awarded the win in relief, while Chase Allsup (1-11) took the loss as the starting pitcher for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva aims for a series split with Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, with the opening pitch of the finale scheduled for 1:30 PM.







