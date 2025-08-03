Delmarva's Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Kannapolis

August 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-63, 11-24) were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (49-53, 17-19) in Sunday's series finale, 6-3.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Shorebirds took the lead in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Fernando Peguero as Cobb Hightower scored from third, putting Delmarva ahead 1-0.

Kannapolis responded in the bottom half, scoring three runs with RBIs from Nathan Archer, Miguel Santos, and Jordan Sprinkle to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-1 advantage.

They added two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Arxy Hernandez, followed by a run-scoring double from Ronny Hernandez, making it a 5-1 game.

A sacrifice fly by Caleb Bonemer upped the Cannon Ballers' lead to 6-1 in the sixth.

Delmarva's offense made a late push in the ninth inning as Fernando Peguero drove home his second run with his second sacrifice fly of the game. Braylin Tavera delivered an RBI single to score Andrew Tess, making it 6-3. The Shorebirds brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Joshua Liranzo flew out to centerfield to end the game, giving the Cannon Ballers a 6-3 win and a series victory over Delmarva.

Grant Umberger (8-2) earned the win as the starter for Kannapolis, while Shorebirds' starting pitcher Esteban Mejia (0-1) took the loss in his Delmarva debut.

The Shorebirds return home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.