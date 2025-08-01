Shorebirds' Late Rally Falls One Run Short

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-61, 11-22) were unable to extend their winning streak to three games on Friday as they fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (46-54, 14-20) 6-5.

After a two-hour and three-minute delay to start the game, the Cannon Ballers took the first lead in the opening inning on an RBI double by George Wolkow, making it 1-0 for Kannapolis after one inning.

The Delmarva responded quickly with a run in the top of the second inning on a single by Luis Almeyda that scored Edwin Amparo from second base, tying the game at one.

Kannapolis turned the game on its head in the third by scoring five runs on six hits, giving them a 6-1 lead.

The Shorebirds fought back in the fifth inning, starting with an RBI single by Livan Soto to make it a 6-2 game. Edwin Amapro drove in a run with his second hit of the night shortly afterward, reducing the deficit to 6-3. An error on a pickoff move allowed a third run to score in the inning, pulling Delmarva within a 6-4 margin.

Nate George made it a one-run game with an RBI triple in the sixth, but he was left stranded at third base to keep the Shorebirds behind 6-5.

Despite their comeback effort, Delmarva ran out of time as Kannapolis closed the game out in the seventh, evening the series with a 6-5 win over the Shorebirds.

Kaleb Sophy (2-2) was awarded the win for the Cannon Ballers, with Evan Yates (4-6) taking the loss for Delmarva. Hale Sims (4) was credited with the save.

The Shorebirds look to reclaim the series lead on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.