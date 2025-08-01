Florentino, Myrtle Beach Styme RiverDogs Bats

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs third baseman Jose Monzon slides home

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs third baseman Jose Monzon slides home(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs offense sputtered again, managing just one run in a 5-1 defeat to Myrtle Beach on Friday night in front of 3,779 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Pelicans have limited Charleston to one run in the last two games.

The back-to-back losses come after two wins to open the series against first-place Myrtle Beach. The RiverDogs now trail by 4.5 games in the second-half standings.

The Pelicans struck first against Andres Galan in the third inning. Derik Alcantara singled to lead off the inning and subsequently reached second base for his 13th steal of the season. Christian Olivo followed with a hard hit double to the corner in left field, bouncing off the wall to place the Pelicans in front 1-0.

Charleston responded immediately and tied the game.

Jose Monzon worked a walk to open the frame. Alberth Palma slapped a double down the first base line that rolled all the way to the bullpen and scored Monzon from first to knot the game.

After scoreless frames in the third and fourth from Andres Galan, the Pelicans scored unconventionally.

Alcantara roped a line drive to the right field corner and utilized his speed to earn a leadoff triple. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Galan failed to come set for a balk, allowing Alcantara to score to put Myrtle Beach back on top 2-1.

In the sixth inning, the Pelicans broke through and put up a three-piece on Galan.

Alexey Lumpuy and Jose Escobar initiated the rally with back-to-back singles. A successful double-steal attempt put both runners in scoring position with no outs. Matt Halbach took advantage of a changeup right in the middle third of the strike zone and blasted a three-run homer over the short wall in left field, pushing the Pelican lead to 5-1.

Galan was pulled after six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits - both season highs.

On the flip side, Pelicans starter Jostin Florentino was dominant, allowing one run while striking out six batters in six innings.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Yirer Garcia was called out on strikes on a breaking ball towards the bottom of the zone with runners on second and third. RiverDogs manager Sean Smedley disagreed with the call made by the plate umpire and was ejected from the game. It was his first ejection of the season.

While the event riled up the crowd, it didn't spark a comeback, as Charleston went scoreless in the final three innings.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight was Fireworks Friday, a RiverDogs tradition that never fails to draw a crowd to The Joe. A creative competition between two RiverDogs interns was particularly entertaining. They were given a ribbon to perform a two-minute rhythmic gymnastics routine, and the crowd chose who they thought the victor was. Kids also got in on the action, competing in a car race, a bouncy horse race, and more. A trivia game previewed tomorrow's medieval-themed celebration, giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come.

Tomorrow is "A Knight at the Joe", a medieval time celebration reminiscent of a renaissance fair. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.