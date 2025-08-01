Pelicans Power Past RiverDogs 5-1 to Even Series
August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 5-1 on Friday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.
Christian Olivo doubled to plate Derik Alcantara in the third inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (24-9, 49-48) a 1-0 lead.
Alberth Palma doubled to drive in Jose Monzon in the third inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Charleston RiverDogs (19-13, 54-44).
Alcantara crossed the plate on a balk by Charleston pitcher Andres Galan (5-2) in the fifth inning, putting the Pelicans ahead 2-1.
Matt Halbach homered to left field in the sixth inning, driving in Alexey Lumpuy and Jose Escobar to extend the Pelicans' lead to 5-1.
Jostin Florentino (3-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Victor Zarraga, making his Single-A debut, and Brayden Spears combined for 3.0 innings, allowing no runs.
Galan took the loss for Charleston, surrendering five runs on nine hits over 6.0 innings.
Halbach led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, while Alcantara went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Olivo, Dilan Granadillo, Lumpuy, Escobar, Angel Cepeda, and Eli Lovich each added hits.
The Birds went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 1-for-9, leaving 10. Myrtle Beach capitalized on six stolen bases and a balk in the win.
The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday, August 2nd at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (4-0, 1.13) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 9.28) for Charleston.
