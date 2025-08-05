Nationals Top Pelicans 7-3 in Series Opener

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-3 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Kevin Bazzell singled to plate Cristhian Vaquero, and Angel Feliz followed with a grand slam to right field, scoring Bazzell, Brenner Cox, and Wyatt Henseler, giving the Fredericksburg Nationals (19-14, 49-49) a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Ty Southisene singled to drive in Christian Olivo in the third inning, putting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-10, 51-49) on the board at 5-1.

Everett Cooper III hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Elijah Nunez in the fourth inning, extending Fredericksburg's lead to 6-1.

Angel Cepeda homered to left-center field, plating Jose Escobar in the fourth inning, cutting the Pelicans' deficit to 6-3.

Vaquero singled to drive in Randal Diaz in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 7-3 for the Nationals.

Bryan Polanco was charged with all three runs across 3.2 innings. Merrick Baldo, and Euri Montero combined for 5.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit.

Ronny Lopez took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering six runs on three hits in 4.0 innings, with Dawson Netz and Ethan Bell limiting further damage. Bell was tagged for one run across 2.0 innings with four strikeouts.

Feliz led the Nationals, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs, while Vaquero went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Bazzell, Henseler, and Diaz each added a hit. The Nationals went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Pelicans went 1-for-3, leaving seven.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) on Wednesday, August 6th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Nazier Mule (2-6, 6.26) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP RJ Sales (0-0, -.--) for Fredericksburg.







