Fireflies Postpone Opener with Crawdads August 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies game against the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium has been postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 5 pm.

The Fireflies kick-off their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at L.P Frans Stadium at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce if their rotations have changed due to the postponed game Tuesday.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.







