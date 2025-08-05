Pooser Makes Strong Debut as 'Dogs Shut out Augusta

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, SC - Charleston native Trey Pooser made his Single-A debut with four shutout innings, opening a shutout effort for the RiverDogs pitching staff in a 7-0 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at SRP Park.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak in which the RiverDogs scored just three runs. Charleston is now 20-14 in the second half and 55-46 overall.

Pooser's first start in a RiverDogs uniform got off to a rip-roaring start. The former College of Charleston standout struck out three of the first six batters he faced and worked one over the minimum through three innings.

His only test came in the fourth inning, as Cody Miller and Owen Carey singled back-to-back. After a double steal, Pooser stranded both in scoring position with a strikeout and groundout.

Pooser finished his 'Dogs debut with a season-high four innings and five strikeouts, walking just one.

After Augusta starter Ethan Bagwell also worked four shutout innings, the RiverDogs broke through in the fifth. Ryan McCoy and Larry Martinez opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Yirer Garcia rolled into a double play, moving McCoy to third base for Jose Monzon, who socked an RBI double for the game's first run.

Monzon himself came into score via back-to-back wild pitches to grow the lead to 2-0.

The RiverDogs tacked on in the top of the seventh, as Narciso Polanco drove in Garcia on an RBI single to push the advantage to 3-0.

Monzon continued his big night late. Following a McCoy triple and Garcia walk in the eighth, Moznon drove them both in on his second RBI single of the night, extending the lead to 5-0. The lefty-swinging infielder finished the contest 3-4.

Danny Hilario worked in bulk in relief of Pooser, hurling three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

Angel Mateo put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning. The league leader in RBIs racked up his 65th and 66th of the season with a two-run double, ballooning the score to 7-0 RiverDogs.

Kaleb Corbett wrapped up Charleston's 10th shutout win of the season, tossing the final two innings.

The series continues Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. Carolina League ERA leader Jose Urbina is the RiverDogs' probable starter.







