Pelicans Take Opener in Long Night for 'Dogs Bullpen

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - In the opener of a pivotal series in the Carolina League South playoff race, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans handed the RiverDogs an 8-2 defeat on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. With the loss, the RiverDogs fall 6.5 games behind the Pelicans in the second-half standings with 19 games remaining.

The Pelicans presented early trouble for RiverDogs starter Ryan Andrade. Alexey Lumpuy delivered an RBI single in the top of the first inning to open a 1-0 Pelicans lead. Andrade recovered by facing one over the minimum in the second but was removed after just two frames - his shortest start of the year.

Charleston drew even in the top of the fourth against Myrtle Beach starter Alfredo Romero. James Quin-Irons started the threat with a single, the first of his three hits in the contest. Narciso Polanco walked and Larry Martinez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but the RiverDogs managed just one run, thanks to a wild pitch.

The Pelicans took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Danny Hilario allowed three runs via RBI singles from Angel Capeda and Christian Olivo, then a bases loaded walk from Ty Southisene.

The RiverDogs trimmed the lead back to 4-2 in the top of the fifth, as Larry Martinez picked up a bases loaded hit by pitch.

However, two runs is as close as the RiverDogs would get down the stretch. Following scoreless fifth and sixth innings from Bryce Shaffer, the Pelicans busted the game open with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a three-run home run from Cepeda to balloon the lead to 8-2.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but failed to convert. Charleston finished the game hitless with men in scoring position (0-8).

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.







Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.