Fireflies Draw Five Walks in Ninth to Win 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies used five walks and no hits in the ninth inning to push in front of the Augusta GreenJackets 3-2 Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Columbia got on the board first in the top of the fifth inning. Yandel Ricardo led-off the inning with a double to right field. After Hyungchan Um bunted him to third base, Stone Russell smacked a single through the left side to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Augusta to counter. In the bottom of the second, Eric Hartman hit a one out single and then Ricardo committed a throwing error on a fielder's choice that allowed Hartman to advance to third and John Gil to reach second. Tate Southisene singled to left to plate the two and flip the script, granting Augusta a 2-1 lead.

David Shields worked a career-best 5.1 innings and surrendered his first earned run in 26 frames after the first out of the sixth was recorded. That streak is the fourth-longest in Fireflies franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record with 30.2 innings without surrendering an earned run.

After that, Henson Leal worked out of the sixth inning and spun 1.2 scoreless innings in relief before Dash Albus (W, 7-2) retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the game.

On the other end, Ethan Bagwell (W, 2-3) worked 6.2 one-run innings for the GreenJackets. The 19-year-old only had a pair of strikeouts and worked around seven hits to keep the Fireflies at bay before passing the ball to the bullpen.

Owen Hackman allowed three hits in 1.1 innings, but didn't give up a run. Then, Juan Sanchez (L, 0-2) walked Hyungchan Um on four pitches. A wild pitch moved the runner up to second, but Sanchez struck out the next two batters he faced before walking Asbel Gonzalez and Tyriq Kemp to load the bases with two outs for Luke Nowak. Nowak and McNair drew back-to-back walks to give Columbia a 3-2 lead.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.97 ERA) takes the slab for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP Kam Caminiti (1-1, 2.29 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

