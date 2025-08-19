Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.19 at Augusta

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (3-1, 1.56 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Ethan Bagwell (1-3, 2.36 ERA).

The Fireflies come home for their final homestand of the regular season August 26-August 31 at Segra Park. The team has plenty of great promotions on tap for the week, including their annual Pack the Park charity game Tuesday, August 26, Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway is Friday, August 29 and Bluey Night presented by Scout Motors is set for Saturday, August 30. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

------------------------------------

NOWAK COLLECTS FOUR HITS IN 8-5 LOSS: Fireflies outfielder Luke Nowak clubbed four hits, including a pair of doubles as the Fireflies lost 8-5 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday evening. Nowak had two singles and two RBI in the Fireflies second four-hit game of the season. The other four hit game belonged to Asbel Gonzalez, who accomplished the feat April 17 at Kannapolis. Columbia mounted a late rally, as they scored four runs in the eighth to get within three of Myrtle Beach. The inning started as Luis Reyes issued three walks to the first four batters. After that, a wild pitch, Milo Rushford sacrifice fly and Luke Nowak double brought in runs to cut Myrtle Beach's lead in half. Ramon Ramirez was able to reach on a throwing error to score Nowak to cap off the inning which made it 8-5 in favor of the Pelicans.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw faced worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Shields had five strikeouts in the outing. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.64 ERA in seven starts with 28 innings under his belt. The lefty has 33 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP on the run.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

PERFECTION: The Fireflies have had a couple dances with a perfect game lately. First, Kyle DeGroat retired the first 10 batters he faced in his debut August 2. After that, David Shields retired the first 12 he faced August 7. Last night, Kendry Chourio went the furthest into the game. He retired all 15 batters he faced in order Thursday before David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Chourio threw 56 pitches (45 strikes) before he got the hook.

DAR-WIN RODRIGUEZ: Last night the Fireflies guaranteed a series split with the first place Pelicans and it all started with Darwin Rodriguez spinning four scoreless innings in his debut. The righty worked around three hits and punched out six Pelicans hitters to set the tone for the Fireflies pitching staff.

NOWAK RUNNING OUT OF THE GATE: Luke Nowak is officially through his first week with the Fireflies and the outfielder started things off with a bang. He closed out his first series with a four-hit game vs the Pelicans Sunday. It was the Fireflies second four-hit game of the series. Nowak went 7-14 overall against Myrtle Beach at Segra Park.

A TIGHT RACE: The Fireflies are 7-8 vs the Augusta GreenJackets this season. Overall Columbia has won 102 of the first 207 games the two clubs have played since 2016.







Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.