Adamczewski Promoted to Wisconsin; Ebel Added from ACL Brewers; Fowler Added from Nashville; Meneses to ACL Brewers

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of INF Josh Adamczewski from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, addition of INF Brady Ebel from the ACL Brewers to Mudcats, transfer of RHP Michael Fowler from AAA Nashville to Mudcats and transfer of LHP José Meneses from the Mudcats to ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players, 6 players on the injured list and 1 player on the Development List.

In summary:

8/19: INF Josh Adamczewski promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

8/19: INF Brady Ebel added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/19: RHP Michael Fowler transferred from AAA Nashville to Carolina

8/19: LHP José Meneses transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers

Ebel will wear #12

Renz changes to #34







