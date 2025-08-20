Guerrero Homers, Crawdads Fall in Extras 7-5

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Paxton Kling

Hickory, NC - Pablo Guerrero led an 11-hit attack against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, but Logun Clark's two-run single in the tenth inning snapped a 5-5 stalemate to claim a 7-5 win against the Hickory Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium.

Guerrero's two hits, including a solo shot in the second inning, kept the Crawdads even with Lynchburg in the early frames. Yolfran Castillo and Paxton Kling added multi-hit performances for Hickory (59-55, 26-23), allowing the Crawdads a chance to respond every time the Hillcats took the lead.

In the fifth inning, Lynchburg's Aaron Walton singled home Welbyn Francisca to up the Hillcats (62-50, 21-25) lead to 5-2, but a three-run rally for the 'Dads knotted the contest at 5-5.

A Luis Marquez RBI single would tie the score at 5-5, but the RBI knock would be the last time Hickory would score in the contest.

In the tenth, Clark's two-run base hit proved to be the winning margin for Lynchburg, who have won six of their last seven outings. Cam Schuelke took the win for the Hillcats, moving his record to 2-1 on the season.

The Crawdads suffered their sixth consecutive loss in the contest, as Michael Trausch dropped his first decision of the year, falling to 3-1 in 2025.

Tomorrow, Evan Siary takes the mound for Hickory against Jacob Zibin. First pitch is set for 7pm.

