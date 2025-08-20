Pelicans Rout RiverDogs 8-2 to Open Series

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 8-2 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Alexey Lumpuy singled to score Kane Kepley in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (33-14, 58-53) a 1-0 lead.

A wild pitch by Alfredo Romero scored James Quinn-Irons in the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Charleston RiverDogs (26-20, 61-51).

Cepeda singled to plate Lovich, Christian Olivo singled to score Cepeda, and Ty Southisene walked to drive in Jose Escobar in the fourth inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 4-1.

Larry Martinez was hit by a pitch to score Tom Poole in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Lovich singled to drive in Lumpuy, and Cepeda homered to left-center field, scoring Matt Halbach and Lovich in the seventh inning, extending the lead to 8-2.

Victor Zarraga (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing one run, while Romero threw 3.2 innings as the starter, and Edwardo Melendez and Landon Ginn combined for 4.0 innings of shutout relief.

Danny Hilario (2-1) took the loss for the RiverDogs, surrendering three runs in 1.2 innings, with Ryan Andrade, Bryce Shaffer, and Kaleb Corbett allowing five more runs.

Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, while Lovich went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Lumpuy, Olivo, Halbach, Kepley, and Dilan Granadillo added hits. The Pelicans went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 0-for-9, leaving 13.

The Pelicans continue a seven-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday, August 20th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.31) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Andres Galan (5-3, 2.93) for Charleston.







