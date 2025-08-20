Shorebirds Rally from Six Runs Down to Stun Cannon Ballers

Published on August 19, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (42-72, 15-33) came from behind to win the series opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (53-62, 20-29) on Tuesday night by a final score of 12-9.

The Cannon Ballers took an early lead as Caleb Bonemer brought home Ely Brown with an RBI double to make it 1-0 Kannapolis after an inning.

The deficit increased to 5-0 in the third after a two-run double by George Wolkow and a two-run homer by Ronny Hernandez.

Delmarva responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI triple by Braylin Tavera, followed by a single from Colin Yeaman-his first RBI as a pro-making it a 5-2 game.

Kannapolis extended its lead to its largest in the fifth inning after a three-run homer by George Wolkow. His 12th long ball of the year gave the Cannon Ballers an 8-2 advantage.

The Shorebirds chipped away again as they used a two-run double by RJ Austin with the bases loaded to score Ike Irish and Caden Bodine to put the Shorebirds behind 8-4.

In the sixth, an unearned run scored on a throwing error to put Kannapolis up five at 9-4.

Ike Irish picked up his third RBI as a Shorebird in the bottom half of the inning on a ground, scoring Wehiwa Aloy to make it 9-5.

The comeback effort continued as RJ Austin drove home his third run of the night with an RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 9-6. Wehiwa Aloy made it a one-run game with a two-run double. One batter later, Ike Irish tied the game with a run-scoring single that brought home Aloy, drawing Delmarva even with Kannapolis at 9-9.

Brayden Smith delivered the biggest swing of the night with a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth, giving the Shorebirds their first lead of the game at 12-9.

Andy Fabian slammed the door in the ninth, pitching two scoreless innings to finish the night, completing Delmarva's largest comeback win of the season as they came from six runs down to beat Kannapolis 12-9.

Andy Fabian (2-0) earned the win in relief, with Marco Barrios (0-1) taking the loss for the Cannon Ballers.

Delmarva aims for a second straight win over Kannapolis on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.