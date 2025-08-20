Hernandez Gem Lifts Mudcats to Victory

SALEM, V.A. - Carolina Mudcats right-hander Melvin Hernandez tossed seven shutout innings to earn his ninth victory of the season en route to a 3-0 win over the Salem Red Sox in the series opener Tuesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Carolina (27-19 // 63-47) quickly broke the ice with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning against Alex Bouchard (L, 1-1). Handelfry Encarnacion laced a double down the right field line for the early 1-0 advantage and later in the frame the Mudcats took advantage of free offense when Eric Bitonti the second run on a fielding error.

The Mudcats added an insurance tally in the sixth on another RBI hit from Encarnacion, this time a single to left to bring Josiah Ragsdale home and give Carolina a 3-0 cushion.

Hernadez (W, 9-5) held Salem (21-28) to just two hits over his seven innings of work with five strikeouts and no walks, it was the fifth quality start of the season for the 18-year-old.

Jose Nova (S, 4) a perfect ninth inning to nail down the 3-0 victory.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. when the Mudcats send LHP Enderson Mercado (0-2, 3.38) to the hill and Salem counters with RHP Brady Tygart (1-1, 0.00).

