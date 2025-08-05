Big First Inning Buoys FredNats 7-3 Win at Myrtle Beach

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (19-14, 49-49) scored five first-inning runs to win 7-5 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-10, 51-49) on the road at Pelicans Ballpark in Tuesday night's series opener.

Against the Carolina League South's best second-half team, the FredNats executed a perfect early blitz. Cristhian Vaquero singled on the game's first pitch, stole second base and scored on Kevin Bazzell's RBI single.

After Brenner Cox and Wyatt Henseler worked walks, the Pelicans went into a mound visit with the bases loaded and one out. Then, on the first pitch Angel Feliz saw, he sent a soaring drive over the right field wall, tucking it just inside the foul pole for a grand slam. The home run was the first for Feliz at the Single-A level and gave the FredNats a 5-0 lead right out of the gates.

Bryan Polanco allowed three runs in 3.2 innings in his 18th start of the season, but the FredNat bullpen picked him up by shutting out the Pelicans the rest of the way, as Bryant Olson, Victor Farias, Merrick Baldo and Euri Montero combined to give up just one hit.

Vaquero finished his first game back after a week off due to a lower body tweak going 2/4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, as Feliz joined him with a multi-hit effort. Both Henseler and Everett Cooper III also reached base twice in the winning effort.

Farias (1-1) got his first FredNat win, as Ronny Lopez (0-1) got the loss. With the FredNats up 1-0 in the series and just a half game out of first place in the Carolina League North's second-half standings, they'll send new right-hander R.J. Sales to the mound on Wednesday in a 7:05 start.







