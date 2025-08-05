Lynchburg Takes Series Opener from Mudcats

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Logun Clark delivered a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the Lynchburg Hillcats a lead they would not relinquish as they took the series opener from the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Lynchburg (14-21 // 55-46) lead 2-0 when Clark crushed the Melvin Hernandez (L, 7-5) pitch over the left field wall in the sixth inning, his first home run of the season, which gave the Hillcats a 5-1 lead.

Carolina (20-13 // 56-41) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Eric Bitonti scored on a throwing error and Tyler Rodriguez drove home a run with a groundout to pull the Mudcats to within two at 5-3.

Offense was hard to come by for Carolina on Tuesday as Rafe Schlesinger (W, 4-6) held the Mudcats to one run and three hits over his five innings of work to earn the win.

The Hillcats had one more answer, in the eighth inning as Robert Lopez blooped a broken-bat single to right field for the final run of the game and a 6-3 advantage for Lynchburg.

Eudry Alcantara (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth inning to notch the save and preserve the victory.

The series continues Wednesday at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. Carolina sends LHP Enderson Marcado (0-1, 4.05) to the mound while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Jacob Zibin (0-4, 4.46).

