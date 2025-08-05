Tuesday's Game Postponed Due to Field Conditions

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - Tuesday's series opener against the Columbia Fireflies has been postponed due to field conditions.

The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will begin at 5pm with the second to follow roughly 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings and the same ticket will be good for both games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's postponed game can exchange them for one of the remaining 17 home dates.

Wednesday's game will remain at 7pm and will be a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's with fans 12 & under getting a free ticket, meal voucher and pass to the amusements.







