Fayetteville Holds off Delmarva to Win Series Opener

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-64, 11-25) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-47, 18-17) by a final score of 5-3 on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Woodpeckers scored three runs on three RBI singles by Zach Daudet, Chase Call, and Ethan Frey to give Fayetteville a 3-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers extended their lead with another run-scoring single by Zach Daudet in the third inning, making it 4-0.

Delmarva cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame, scoring a two-out run on a successful first-and-third steal as Colin Tuft beat the throw to second while Edwin Amparo scored on the play. Andrew Tess brought a run home moments later with an RBI double to make it 4-2.

The Shorebirds made it a one-run game in the seventh when Adriander Mejia scored on a passed ball.

But the Woodpeckers used a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to go right back up by two runs at 5-3.

The Shorebirds were unable to rally in the final innings as the Woodpeckers held them off to win the first game of the series 5-3.

Eurys Martich (1-0) was credited with the win in relief, while Twine Palmer (0-1) took the loss in his Delmarva debut. Francisco Frias (3) pitched the final seven outs to earn the save.

The series continues on Wednesday as left-hander Boston Bateman makes his Orioles organization debut against Rafael Gonzalez for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







