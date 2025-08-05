Behind Dominant Pitching, Red Sox Escape with 3-2 Win over Kannapolis in Series Opener

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (43-58, 17-20) used a strong nine-inning pitching performance to edge past the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (44-54, 17-20) in a tight 3-2 win on Tuesday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Coming off their first six-game road series win of the season in Lynchburg, the Sox extended their season-best win streak to five games with Tuesday's victory.

What unfolded was a classic pitcher's duel, as Salem righty Steven Brooks and Kannapolis southpaw Justin Sinibaldieach tossed scoreless frames through the first two innings.

Salem's offense broke through in the third, capitalizing on two early errors by the Kannapolis infield. Shortstop Caleb Bonemer and third baseman Arxy Hernandez misplayed consecutive balls, allowing Kleyver Salazar to reach base and eventually come around to score, giving the Sox a 1-0 lead without recording a hit.

The Sox finally registered their first hit in the fourth, when Yoeilin Cespedes roped a leadoff double down the left field line. Two batters later, Maximus Martin laced another double to left, driving in Cespedes for his first professional RBI and extending the lead to 2-0.

Salem would add what became a crucial insurance run in the sixth. After Justin Gonzales reached base, Cespedes grounded out to bring him home and push the lead to 3-0.

But the real story of the night was the Salem pitching staff.

After a dominant showing in Lynchburg, where Salem pitchers tossed 23 consecutive scoreless innings and their starters compiled a 1.32 ERA with just four earned runs across 27.1 innings-the staff continued its momentum in the series opener.

Steven Brooks, the former Cal Poly Mustang, delivered five scoreless innings with four strikeouts, earning his third win of the year and second career scoreless start.

He handed things over to Ben Hansen, a former BYU starter turned reliever, who was nearly untouchable for the next stretch. Hansen retired 11 straight batters from the sixth through part of the ninth.

However, trouble came in the top of the ninth. After recording the first out, Hansen issued back-to-back walks to Adrian Gil and Colby Shelton, then surrendered a single to Hernandez to load the bases for Nathan Archer.

Manager Ozzie Chavez made the move, bringing in lefty P.J. Labriola to face the left-handed-hitting Archer. Labriola delivered, getting a swinging strikeout on three nasty sliders in the dirt.

But the 27th out didn't come easy.

Eli Brown grounded a sharp ball down the third-base line that looked destined for extra bases. Instead, third baseman Jack Winney, in just his third game with the team, made a spectacular diving stop to keep the ball in the infield and allow only one run to score.

With the bases still loaded and the lead cut to 3-1, Labriola walked in another run to make it 3-2, putting the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second.

But Labriola buckled down and struck out George Wolkow to end the game and secure the win. The lefty picked up his second career save, recording two clutch strikeouts in 0.2 innings of high-leverage relief.

Justin Sinibaldi took the loss for Kannapolis, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings of work.

With the victory, Salem has now won five straight games, six of their last seven, and trimmed a full game off the standings lead held by Carolina in the North Division second-half race.

The Sox now trail first place by just 4.5 games with 29 games remaining, including 18 against the three teams above them in the standings: Carolina, Fredericksburg, and Fayetteville.

Salem will look to keep the momentum going in Game two of the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with Lehigh University product Alex Bouchard slated to make his home debut for the Red Sox.







