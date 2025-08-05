Augusta Blanked by RiverDogs in Series Opener

August 5, 2025

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Tuesday night's series opener began with a 26-minute rain delay, and the GreenJacket bats never quite materialized even as the rain dissipated in a 7-0 loss to Charleston.

Starters Ethan Bagwell and Trey Pooser went blow for blow early on, as neither man would concede an inch to start the week. Pooser, in his Single-A debut after being sidelined by illness for much of the year, retired the first seven batters faced and did not allow a run in four innings to welcome himself to the Carolina League.

Bagwell scattered singles through the first four innings, using two double plays to keep the RiverDogs at bay, but he was finally undone in the top of the 5th. Ryan McCoy opened the inning with a base hit, but it was a two-out double from Jose Monzon that got the scoring started. Monzon would go from second to home on a pair of wild pitches, doubling the lead and helping hand Bagwell the loss despite a career-high six quality innings.

Even once Pooser left the game, the GreenJackets still remained listless, as Danny Hilario retired six straight hitters to qualify for his second win in six games with the team. Meanwhile, Charleston kept adding, scoring an unearned run in the 7th against Owen Hackman, who worked a short stint of relief after his start was rained out Sunday.

Hackman threw 1.1 innings without an earned run, but Charleston pulled away late by scoring two runs in each of the final two innings against Justin Militello. Monzon roped a two-RBI single with two down in the 8th to cap his terrific night, and Angel Mateo clubbed a two-run double down the line in the 9th to push the 6th and 7th runs across.

Kaleb Corbett worked the final two innings for the RiverDogs in a non-save situation, and navigated a pair of two-out baserunners in the 9th to secure Charleston has now won six of thirteen games against Augusta, including five of the last six.

Tomorrow features a pitchers' duel not to be missed, as the top arms on both sides square off in a midweek tilt. Atlanta's top prospect Cam Caminiti throws for Augusta, while Charleston counters with Jose Urbina, the hard-throwing righty who leads the league in ERA and quality starts and has already handled Augusta's offense twice this year.







