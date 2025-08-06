GreenJackets Steamroll RiverDogs in Largest Win of Year

August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: After being shut out 7-0 in last night's series opener, the GreenJacket bats responded in a big way tonight, cracking a dozen hits and even more runs for a 14-2 crunching of the Charleston RiverDogs.

On paper, a high-scoring affair was not on the forefront of likely outcomes, given that both sides had their top pitching prospects on the mound in Cam Caminiti and Jose Urbina. Urbina entered leading the league in ERA, but Augusta got to him early, as Luis Guanipa scorched a solo home run in the second inning for an early lead Augusta would never lose.

Urbina posted a zero in the third, but a walk and error in the fourth set the stage for a big inning. Nick Montgomery fell behind 0-2, but poked a soft liner into right to score a run and double the lead. A second error in the inning from third baseman Jose Perez brought home one more, and Eric Hartman singled with two outs to bring the total to four.

While Augusta's offense added insurance, Caminiti cruised through five strong innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits. An Owen Carey single and wild pitch put the Jackets up by a half dozen after five, and Caminiti attempted to go into the 6th inning for the first time as a pro. He was removed without an out after a single and error, but still did enough to pick up his first professional win.

Samuel Mejia worked in relief, and would turn out to be the only reliever necessary, as he held his former team without a run after the 6th and grabbed his third save of the year. Meanwhile, the GreenJackets continued to pull away late, as RBIs from Hartman, John Gil, and Carey against Moises Palma pushed the lead up to 7, and a disastrous 7th inning that featured three hit batters, two walks, and one single added another five runs to the highest total of the year.

The victory was Augusta's largest winning margin of the year, and also featured the highest team total of 2025. Not only was it Cam Caminiti's first win, but it was the first pro win for Brad Stoll, who is serving as Interim Manager this week with Wynston Sawyer away from the team. Stoll spent over two decades helming Lawrence HS in Kansas, and now adds a pro victory to his impressive resume.

The GreenJackets are back in action tomorrow night looking to keep the mojo going, with Kendy Richard hunting his first Single-A win after a short but scoreless debut last week.







