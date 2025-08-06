Wednesday's Game against Fredericksburg Postponed

August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather Wednesday's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed. Thursday, August 7th will feature two seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 6:05 E.T.

Gates at Pelicans Ballpark will open at 5:30 E.T. before the 6:05 first pitch. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Thirsty Thursday drink specials will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

As a reminder, tickets for Wednesday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.

Game 1 will begin at 6:05 E.T. with RHP Nazier Mule (2-6, 6.26) expected to start Game 1 for the Pelicans against RHP RJ Sales (0-0, -.--) for the Nationals. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.69) expected to start Game 2 for Myrtle Beach against RHP Brayan Romero (1-4, 6.17) for Fredericksburg.







