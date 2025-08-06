Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.6 at Hickory

The Fireflies kick-off their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at 7 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-4, 4.33 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Caden Scarborough (1-5, 3.38 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

PITCHING STAFF DOESN'T ALLOW EARNED RUN IN DH SPLIT: The Fireflies pitching staff led the way to a doubleheader split Saturday night at Segra Park. The staff didn't allow an earned run over 16 innings as the Fireflies won game one 2-0 and lost game two 2-1. Game One The Columbia Fireflies picked up right where they left off from Friday night's suspended game Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-0. Angel Acosta sparked the offense with an RBI double in the fourth inning, then came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Josi Novas in the seventh to give Columbia some insurance. Game Two Columbia looked poised for a doubleheader sweep after leading 1-0 through six innings in the nightcap, but two costly errors in the seventh flipped the script as the Fireflies fell 2-1 to the Nationals.

IMMACUL8: Tuesday, Dash Albus threw an immaculate inning thanks to a pitch clock violation. It is believed to be the first 8 pitch, three strikeout inning in MiLB and Major League history. The pitch clock was implemented in 2023 and since then there have been 54 immaculate innings in Minor League and Major League baseball.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing a run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.95 ERA in five starts with 19 innings under his belt. The lefty has 20 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Henson Leal, Julio Rosario, Jordan Woods and Dash Albus.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently is tied for the league lead with 63 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 65 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 14-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .209 on the run, he has drawn 11 walks to earn a .364 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is the ninth-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is tied for the second-longest on-base streak for a Fireflies player in 2025. The longest stretch belongs to Hyungchan Um. Um reached in 17-consecutive games from April 8-June 26.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN: The Columbia Fireflies have made nine roster moves since Friday. Colton Becker and Emmanuel Reyes have been promoted. Gabriel Silva and Yimi Presinal have been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Fireflies have added Jose Cerice, Kyle DeGroat, Kendrys Chourio, Ramon Ramirez and JC Vanek to the active roster.







