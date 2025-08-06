Early Runs and Strong Pitching Help Shorebirds Even Series Woodpeckers

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (39-64, 12-25) evened their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-48, 18-18) on Wednesday with a 5-1 win.

The Shorebirds took an early lead as Luis Almeyda drove in two runs in the bottom of the first inning with a triple. He scored a moment later on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Delmarva.

Fayetteville got one of those runs back on a two-out, RBI single by Jason Schiavone, bringing the Woodpeckers within a 3-1 deficit.

Delmarva went back in front by three in the third when Nate George was awarded home on a balk called against Rafael Gonzalez for Fayetteville, giving the Shorebirds a 4-1 advantage.

In the eighth, Delmarva capitalized on three Fayetteville errors and scored an insurance run as Luis Almeyda scored on a bad throw from Zach Daudet, increasing Delmarva's lead to 5-1.

That proved to be plenty for Brandon Downer in his Shorebirds debut as he kept the Woodpeckers off the board in 4.2 near-perfect innings, not allowing a run while striking out a career-high eight batters.

Brandon Downer (1-0) was awarded the win in his Single-A debut, while Rafael Gonzalez (2-6) was handed the loss for the Woodpeckers as the starting pitcher.

The Shorebirds go for consecutive wins on Thursday as Michael Caldon draws the start versus Raimy Rodriguez for Fayetteville, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







