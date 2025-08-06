Wet Grounds Postpone Wednesday's Game

August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Wednesday evening's game has been postponed due to wet grounds.

Thursday will still be a doubleheader to make up Tuesday's postponed game. Wednesday's game will be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game set for 5pm. Both games will be 7 innings.

The Llamas de Hickory bobblehead giveaway will begin when gates open at 5pm.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday's postponed games can exchange them for another game this season.







Carolina League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.