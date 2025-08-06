Wet Grounds Postpone Wednesday's Game
August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Wednesday evening's game has been postponed due to wet grounds.
Thursday will still be a doubleheader to make up Tuesday's postponed game. Wednesday's game will be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game set for 5pm. Both games will be 7 innings.
The Llamas de Hickory bobblehead giveaway will begin when gates open at 5pm.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday's postponed games can exchange them for another game this season.
