Crawdads Lose Finale 13-6

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Augusta GreenJackets took advantage of twelve walks from Hickory pitchers to earn a series win on Sunday by a 13-6 score at LP Frans Stadium.

Despite outhitting Augusta by a 12-11 tally, the GreenJackets scored in five of their final six times to bat, putting the game out of reach in the ninth with a five-run outburst.

Isaiah Drake concluded the series with four hits on Sunday, including the seventh inning homer that broke a 6-6 tie for Augusta (48-46, 14-16). His four-hit afternoon propelled the outfielder from Georgia to a 10-hit series (10-24).

Albert Rivas (4-1) picked up his fourth win of the campaign despite giving up a sixth inning grand slam to Maxton Martin that tied the contest at six apiece.

Martin ended the day with three hits, as well as Esteban Mejia's trio of safeties in the loss.

Kyle Larsen (0-1) endured the loss for Hickory (52-43, 19-11), as the Crawdads finished their second-longest homestand of the year, losing consecutive series to Charleston and Augusta.

Others items of note for Hickory:

Braylin Morel has certainly made a splash for Hickory, as the 19-year-old collected a hit in his first at-bat, then homered in his second game for the 'Dads. The three-run bomb allowed Jake Jekielek to pick up his sixth win of 2025. In his first weekend with the club, Morel batted .364 with a double, homer and a pair of runs scored.

Thomas Ireland's five inning-effort on Friday was enough to claim his seventh (7-2) win of the year. The win for the Regina, SK native puts him at the top of the Rangers chain for victories, one ahead of Trey Supak for Frisco, Jake Jekielek and Josh Mollerus of Hub City.

Maxton Martin, who came into the series with one extra-base hit in July, racked up four in the Augusta series (three doubles, grand slam), as well as five RBI. His 54 RBI puts him in the top three among Carolina League hitters.

Antonis Macias continues to lead the Carolina League in free passes with 67 on the season. The Rangers' record for walks in Hickory belongs to Drew Robinson, who earned 86 of them in 2011. If that wasn't enough, he is surging at the plate with a .270 average that puts him in the top-ten in average and on-base percentage.

After the typical Monday off, the Crawdads travel to Fayetteville to open a six-game set against the Houston Astros Class-A affiliate.







