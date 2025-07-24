Fowler's Strong Start Spoiled by Late Innings

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - A furious four-run rally for the Hickory Crawdads in the seventh inning tied the game, but a trio of ninth-inning errors cost the team dearly as the Augusta GreenJackets claimed their third straight win in the series by an 8-5 score at LP Frans Stadium.

Brooks Fowler got the start for Hickory, trying to replicate his April success against the Jackets. The Oklahoma righty tossed four scoreless innings against Augusta on April 9th; part of a 6-2 win that saw the Crawdads follow up a no-hit performance with a one-hitter.

Fowler was sharp tonight, logging his longest effort of the season, 5.1 innings allowing a single run while scattering seven hits.

Augusta would take a four-run lead in the seventh as eight batters got to the plate against two Hickory relievers. Luis Guanipa capped the scoring with a single that stretched the lead to 5-1.

The Crawdads, however, had a response, scoring four runs in the seventh to level the game at 5-5. Yeremy Cabrera's two-run single provided the 'Dads their most spirited moment of the evening.

In the end, Augusta capitalized on three Hickory defensive miscues to gain the final margin, a three-run ninth that Hickory could not overcome.

For the Crawdads (50-42,17-10), Kai-Noa Wynyard suffered the loss to move his season mark to 6-2.

Augusta's Trent Buchanan earned the win for the Jackets (47-44, 13-14), moving his record to 4-0, while Juan Sanchez claimed his first save of 2025.

Yeremy Cabrera had the only multi-hit game (double, single) for the 'Dads, adding two RBI, giving the outfielder 36 on the season.

Garrett Horn toes the rubber for Hickory on Friday, as Jacob Shafer will get the nod for Augusta at 7pm.







