Albus Leads the Way to 4-1 Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia worked behind strong pitching from David Shields, Dash Albus and Nick Conte to secure a 4-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Pelicans Balllpark.

The Fireflies got on the board first Thursday. Stone Russell legged out a lead-off triple in the second inning. The next batter, Hyungchan Um grounded out to short to plate Russell and break the scoreless tie.

The Pelicans tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a Leonel Espinoza single, Espinoza got to third off a fielder's choice and a fielding error from Josi Novas. While Eli Lovich was at the plate, David Shields tossed a pick-off attempt away from first to allow Espinoza to score and tie the game 1-1.

Columbia got another triple to retake the lead in the fifth inning. After Brennon McNair reached via the free pass, Aldrin Lucas laced an RBI triple to right-center to put the Fireflies back on top 2-1.

The Fireflies got some insurance in the seventh inning. Hyungchan Um singled and Milo Rushford walked to set the table. After a wild pitch, Josi Novas pulled a single to right field to plate Um to give Columbia a 3-1 lead. The next inning, Um reached on a throwing error from Alexis Hernandez to score Angel Acosta to increase the lead to 4-1.

Shields worked four innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out five Pelicans batters and allowed four hits before passing the ball to the bullpen. Dash Albus (W, 4-1) was the first arm out of the bullpen. The lefty went a season-best three frames. He worked around one hit without allowing a run and he punched out five Pelicans batters.

After that, Nick Conte (S, 2) came out to close the door. He worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and then stranded runners on the corners to produce a scoreless ninth and earn his second save of the campaign.

The win snapped a six-game skid for the Fireflies, which was their longest losing streak of the season.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 8.18 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jostin Florentino (2-2, 1.93 ERA).

