Fireflies Playoff Tickets Are On-Sale Now

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that 2025 Carolina League Playoff Tickets are on-sale to the general public. The club's first home playoff game will be Thursday, September 11.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the four potential Fireflies post-season games. The Fireflies will play a best-of-three series against the South Division's second-half champion beginning, Tuesday, September 9 on the road. They will come home to Columbia and play game two, Thursday September 11 and game three (if necessary), Friday, September 12 at Segra Park.

If the Fireflies advance to the Carolina League Championship, game one will be on the road against the North Division Champion Sunday, September 14. The team will then come home to the Midlands for game two Tuesday, September 16 and game three (if necessary) Wednesday, September 17 at Segra Park.

Tickets are available here. Fans can purchase tickets for September 11, September 12, September 16 and September 17.

Any tickets purchased for potential home playoff games that are not played can be applied to either a future 2025 playoff game or any 2026 Fireflies regular season home game.

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night with Palmetto Championship Wrestling on Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2025

Fireflies Playoff Tickets Are On-Sale Now - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.