Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.15 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-3, 7.08 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jostin Florentino (3-2, 1.86 ERA).

Tonight is Toy Story Night presented by Blanchard Machinery at Segra Park! The Fireflies will have a army man toy drop with prizes for fans and Blanchard Machinery is providing real, larger-than-life touch a trucks, diggers and more for fans to interact with at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

CHOURIO WORKS FIVE SCORELESS AS FIREFLIES WIN 7-2: The Fireflies bats stayed hot after their walk-off win and Kendry Chourio worked five perfect innings in his third Carolina League start as Columbia cruised past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-2 Thursday night at Segra Park. Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board first in the home half of the first inning. Columbia's catcher lined a triple past center fielder Alexey Lumpuy and came around on a Jose Cerice ground ball to give Columbia an early lead. Nazier Mule (L, 3-7) walked Milo Rushford and Josi Novas to kick-off the third inning. Ramirez scored Rushford with a sacrifice fly, then Jose Cerice brough Novas around with a single to give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw faced worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Shields had five strikeouts in the outing. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.64 ERA in seven starts with 28 innings under his belt. The lefty has 33 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP on the run.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 17-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .196 on the run, he has drawn 12 walks to earn a .354 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is tied for the second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is also tied for longest on-base streak for a Fireflies player in 2025. The other stretch belongs to Hyungchan Um. Um reached in 17-consecutive games from April 8-June 26.

UM, THAT'S A ROCKET: Last night, Hyungchan Um blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning. It was Columbia's first homer since July 30 against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Columbia is one of three teams in Minor League Baseball that didn't have a homer during that stretch. The Lansing Lugnuts and Midland RockHounds also didn't leave the yard over those two weeks. The RockHounds have the longest homerless drought in Minor League Baseball. They have not had a round tripper since July 26.

PERFECTION: The Fireflies have had a couple dances with a perfect game lately. First, Kyle DeGroat retired the first 10 batters he faced in his debut August 2. After that, David Shields retired the first 12 he faced August 7. Last night, Kendry Chourio went the furthest into the game. He retired all 15 batters he faced in order Thursday before David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Chourio threw 56 pitches (45 strikes) before he got the hook.







