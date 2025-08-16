Shorebirds Walked-off by Hillcats for Third Time

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-71, 13-32) suffered their third walk-off loss of the week to the Lynchburg Hillcats (60-49, 19-24) on Friday, as they were defeated by a final score of 2-1.

The Shorebirds got a terrific start from Carson Dorsey, who put together the best start of his career by dealing 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five batters, while allowing just one base runner on a two-out hit in the fourth.

Delmarva's offense was unable to get any runs against Lynchburg's pitching during the first seven innings, and the game entered the eighth tied 0-0.

In the eighth inning, Caden Bodine ended the stalemate with an RBI single to score Wehiwa Aloy from second base, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

However, the Hillcats rallied again on the Shorebirds as they scored twice in the ninth on a balk with the bases loaded, following a sacrifice fly by Jose Pirela that scored Welbyn Francisca as the winning run, giving Lynchburg their third walk-off win of the series by beating Delmarva 2-1.

Logan McGuire (5-3) was awarded the win in relief while Luis Beltran (0-1) took the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva looks to end their losing skid on Saturday with Keeler Morfe on the mound against Joey Oakie for the Hillcats, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.