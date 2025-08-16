Poole, Martinez Deliver in Ninth Inning Comeback

Charleston, SC - Larry Martinez's walk-off single capped off a two-run bottom of the ninth inning for the RiverDogs, as they picked up a second consecutive walk-off win over the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3 on Friday night in front of 5,019 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win is Charleston's third straight win - all decided by one run. The RiverDogs are now 59-50, 24-19 in the second half.

The Crawdads scratched across the first run of the ballgame in the first inning. With two outs, Paxton Kling doubled and Braylin Morel singled to make it 1-0 Hickory.

The RiverDogs responded in the bottom half of the first, putting up two runs.

Brendan Summerhill and James Quinn-Irons both worked walks to put runners on first and second. Aidan Deakins threw a wild pitch off the backstop at the same time Summerhill was stealing third, and he did not stop running before sliding into home to tie the game at one. Narciso Polanco dribbled a soft grounder to first base, but Deakins could not cover the base in time, allowing Quinn-Irons to score from third for the second run.

In the fourth inning, Hickory grabbed the lead again.

Morel singled to start the rally, and Marcos Torres finished it. He crushed a 107 MPH home run to one of the deepest parts of center field, placing the Crawdads on top 3-2.

Jacob Kmatz tossed a 1-2-3 fifth inning to end his outing. He allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Bryce Shaffer entered and delivered three scoreless frames to keep the 'Dogs within striking distance. On the other side, Aneudis Mejia hurled four hitless innings to hold the RiverDogs offense in check from the fifth through the eighth.

As Mejia exited, Charleston stormed back and walked it off in the ninth.

Polanco flared a double to start the inning, and Mejia balked to send him to third with no outs. Tom Poole, in his first game with the team, lined a single through the drawn in Crawdad infield to notch the score at 3-3.

Alberth Palma worked a walk, setting up runners on first and second for Martinez. After showing bunt on the first pitch, he ripped a single into left field. Poole sprinted home and Maxton Martin's throw from left field was too high, sparking the 'Dogs into a mob scene behind first base.

