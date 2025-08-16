Gutierrez Stellar Start Spoiled as Fireflies Lose, 11-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Jose Gutierrez on the mound

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies were upended by a seven-run sixth inning as they lost 11-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Segra Park.

The Pelicans broke through first Friday night. Christian Olivo slapped a lead-off double in the third inning and came around on a Kane Kepley base knock to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 advantage.

Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-4) had his best start of the 2025 season Friday. The righty worked a career-best five frames with half a dozen strikeouts where he only gave up one run before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Myrtle Beach pounced when they got to the bullpen. The Pelicans sent 11 to the plate and seven came around to score to grant the Pelicans a 8-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double for Christian Olivo followed by a triple from Kane Kepley. All seven runs were earned runs handed to Augusto Mendieta, who recorded two outs before Nick Conte swept up the frame.

The Pelicans added another pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning. Jairo Diaz led off the frame with a walk and then Eli Lovich blasted him home with a two-run homer to right field. The homer gave the Pelicans a 10-1 lead.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hyungchan Um and Henry Ramos drew back-to-back one out walks before Stone Russell plated Um with a single to left.

Jostin Florentino (W, 4-2) spun his second quality start against the Fireflies. The righty went six frames scoreless frames and struck out seven before giving the ball to Victor Zarraga.

Dionmy Salon closed out the night with a pair of strikeouts on the mound. Salon has now worked one scoreless inning in two outings this season for the Fireflies.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (3-3, 4.47 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-0, 1.50 ERA).

Tomorrow is Faith & Family Night with a pre-game Caleb & John Concert presented by HIS Radio 92.1 and post-game fireworks. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

