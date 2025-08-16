Woodpeckers Make History in Rout of Mudcats

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-21, 60-51) left nothing to chance on Friday night as they scored a franchise-record 20 runs against the Carolina Mudcats (25-18, 61-45) in a 20-3 win.

Despite the rout, the Mudcats opened the scoring in the top of the second. A José Anderson solo home run provided Carolina with a brief 1-0 lead.

However, the Woodpeckers wasted no time mounting a comeback as they put up a two-spot in the bottom of the frame. Caden Powell and Kyle Walker stroked doubles on back-to-back pitches, leveling the score at one. Chase Call promptly lined a single, placing runners on the corners, setting up Zach Daudet to push Fayetteville in front on a run-scoring groundout.

On the hill, making his first appearance since September 2023, Nolan DeVos quieted the Carolina offense. The home run was the lone blemish on his record during his three-inning start, walking just one while striking out five.

Once he departed, the Woodpeckers kicked their offense into gear. Following a three-run fourth inning, they struck for seven runs in the fifth, another trio in the sixth, and five tallies in the seventh, eclipsing the 20-run mark for the first time in franchise history.

Individually, each player in the starting lineup reached base at least once. Kyle Walker led the way, going 3-for-3 with an RBI double, three walks, and five runs scored. Zach Daudet chipped in four RBIs, Alberto Hernandez chipped in three RBIs, Jason Schiavone drove in two runs alongside three walks, and contributed two RBIs and four runs scored.

In total, the 20 Fayetteville runs came home on 13 hits, 13 walks, three doubles, and two sacrifice flies. Nine of those hits came with runners in scoring position, going 9-for-17 in those situations.

The Woodpeckers can secure a victory in their seven-game series versus the Mudcats on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Joan Ogando starts for Fayetteville opposite RHP Ethan Dorchies for Carolina. The Woodpeckers will host Airborne Appreciation Night at Segra Stadium, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Iron Mike bobblehead courtesy of the ASOM Foundation.







Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.