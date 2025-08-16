FredNats Win First Game as Frogs on a Walk-off Balk

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - With a raging ninth-inning comeback, the Fredericksburg Nationals (23-18, 53-53) won their first game in history under their Fredericksburg Frogs alter ego, beating the Salem Red Sox (20-26, 46-64) on a walk-off balk at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 after the Red Sox claimed the lead in the eighth. The three hitters due up were all playing their first home series as members of the team, after being selected by the Nationals in the 2025 MLB Draft. They were down to their final three outs.

Ethan Petry bounced a leadoff single back up the middle against Eybersson Polanco. Cristhian Vaquero entered the game to pinch run at first. Then, Wyatt Henseler smoked a single down the left field line. Rafael Ramirez Jr. ran for him. With two on and nobody out, Nick Hollifield flipped a third straight single into center, plating Vaquero to tie the game and sending Ramirez to third.

Salem took a moment for a mound visit, searching for answers with the winning run at third base. Those answers went unfound. Polanco returned to the mound and balked before his first pitch to Luke Dickerson, allowing Ramirez to dance home and win the game for the FredNats 5-4.

The win came on the heels of a phenomenal performance from Brayan Romero, who threw six scoreless innings in his start. Romero struck out five before his night was done, completing six innings for the second time in 10 starts this year. In support of Romero, Hollifield had two game-tying RBI hits, as Elijah Green joined him with a multi-hit game.

Merrick Baldo (6-2) got the win in relief, as Polanco (4-5) got the loss. The FredNats now lead the series 3-1 and hand the ball to Liam Sullivan on Saturday night with their sights set on a series win in a 7:05 start.

