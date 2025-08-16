Mudcats Drop Third Straight at Fayetteville
Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored seven runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 20-3 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at SEGRA Stadium.
Carolina (25-18 // 61-46) opened the scoring in the second when Jose Anderson wacked his sixth home run of the season in the second inning for a 1-0 Mudcats lead.
That lead was short lived as Fayetteville (24-21 // 60-51) started to pull away scoring three times highlighted by a Jason Schiavone double to take a 5-2 advantage.
The Woodpeckers put the game away in the fifth inning scoring seven times in the frame with key hits coming from a two-run single off the bat of Zach Daudet and Alberto Hernandez who singled home a run and when the dust settled Fayetteville held a commanding 12-2 lead.
After adding three runs in the sixth, Fayetteville added five more runs in the seventh for the 20-3 final.
The series rolls along Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina sends RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-1, 2.65) to the mound and Fayetteville counters with RHP Joan Ogando (7-4, 3.95).
