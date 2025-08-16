Mudcats Drop Third Straight at Fayetteville

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored seven runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 20-3 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Carolina (25-18 // 61-46) opened the scoring in the second when Jose Anderson wacked his sixth home run of the season in the second inning for a 1-0 Mudcats lead.

That lead was short lived as Fayetteville (24-21 // 60-51) started to pull away scoring three times highlighted by a Jason Schiavone double to take a 5-2 advantage.

The Woodpeckers put the game away in the fifth inning scoring seven times in the frame with key hits coming from a two-run single off the bat of Zach Daudet and Alberto Hernandez who singled home a run and when the dust settled Fayetteville held a commanding 12-2 lead.

After adding three runs in the sixth, Fayetteville added five more runs in the seventh for the 20-3 final.

The series rolls along Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina sends RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-1, 2.65) to the mound and Fayetteville counters with RHP Joan Ogando (7-4, 3.95).







Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.