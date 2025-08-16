Pelicans Rout Fireflies,11-2, to Even Series

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Columbia, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 11-2 on Friday evening at Segra Park.

Kane Kepley singled to score Christian Olivo in the third inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (31-13, 56-52) a 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans erupted in the sixth inning: Jose Escobar singled to plate Ty Southisene, Eli Lovich singled to drive in Matt Halbach and Escobar, a wild pitch by Augusto Mendieta scored Jairo Diaz, Olivo doubled to bring home Lovich, Kepley tripled to score Olivo, and Southisene singled to plate Kepley, pushing the lead to 8-0.

Stone Russell singled to score Hyungchan Um in the seventh inning, putting the Columbia Fireflies (15-29, 51-59) on the board at 8-1.

Lovich homered to right-center field, scoring Diaz in the eighth inning, extending the lead to 10-1.

Lovich singled to drive in Escobar in the ninth inning, making it 11-1.

Russell singled to score Yandel Ricardo in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 11-2.

Jostin Florentino (4-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while Victor Zarraga and Landon Ginn allowed two runs over 3.0 innings.

Jose Gutierrez (0-4) took the loss for Columbia, surrendering one run over 5.0 innings, with Mendieta and Julio Rosario conceding seven and three runs, respectively.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs, while Kepley went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs. Southisene, Olivo, Escobar, Diaz, and Alexey Lumpuy added hits. The Pelicans went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-9, leaving six.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Saturday, August 16th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-0, 1.50) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Yeri Perez (3-3, 4.47) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.