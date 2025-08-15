GreenJackets Homestand Preview 8/19-24

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin to wind down the summer by hosting the division rival Columbia Fireflies for the final time this year!

Tuesday, August 19th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Tacos & Tallboys

$2 ground beef tacos and $8 domestic tallboys are available at SRP Park on Tuesday nights!

Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Riverside Vet

Fans can bring their pups to SRP Park for FREE! Dogs can sit anywhere in the lower bowl and MUST be leashed throughout the game. Owners will need to sign a waiver before entering SRP Park. For the dog waiver, click here.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, August 20th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, August 21st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

In Da Clerb, We All Fam

If we had a roof, it would be raised! Come out and watch SRP Park turn into the hottest nightclub in town!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave and Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, Kicks99, and HD98.3

$2 PBR and Busch Light until last call, half-priced 16oz and 32oz drafts 6-8 PM, half-priced Dirty Gurl Vodka and Surfisde Vodka RTD Cocktails 6-8 PM

Friday, August 22nd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

GreenJackets Hall of Fame Night

The Augusta GreenJackets will induct Charlie Culberson into the team Hall of Fame with a pregame ceremony! Fans can purchase a VIP Package that includes a chance to meet Charlie before the general public, a ticket to the 3rd Base Bullpen Patio with All-You-Can-Eat buffet, guaranteed bobblehead, and photo of Charlie! Click here to purchase.

Charlie Culberson Bobblehead - Presented by Augusta Technical College

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a throwback Charlie Culberson bobblehead to commemorate his induction into the Hall of Fame!

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night - Presented by Augusta Technical College

This signature event provides K-12 students and their parents a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities! Participating students will receive a hands on experience with all kinds of exciting tech on the concourse!

Braves BUZZFest

We honor our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Greyhound - Durty Gurl Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Salted Rim

Feel Good Fridays:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy select drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Scout Night

Scouts can earn their badge with a sleepover ticket package! Click here to learn how your troop can participate.

Saturday, August 23rd | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

The GreenJackets take the field as the Pavos Salvajes de Augusta for the final time this year! The jerseys will be auctioned off postgame to benefit the National Wild Turkey Federation!

DJ Teddy will have live music bumping on the concourse all night long, and look out for other special performances!

Fireworks Extravaganza: Vuelvete Loco - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

Get ready for another great fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30-5:20pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05pm!

Sunday, August 24th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00 pm

Auggie's Birthday

Let's celebrate the best mascot in baseball on his birthday! Fans can purchase an Auggie ticket package here that includes a ticket, a Dippin' Dots coupon, and a Wrestling Photo Experience!

Wrestling Night

Where the ring meets the diamond, get ready for a high-energy Wrestling Night!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can sign up for the coolest club in town! Click here to learn more about signing up!

Sunday Funday - Presented by Sara's Farm Adventure

Pregame Catch on the Field from 4:00-4:30

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw







