Third Walk-off of Series Lifts Hillcats Over Delmarva

Published on August 15, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







For the third time this week, the Lynchburg Hillcats walked off the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 on Friday evening.

Of the four games this series, Lynchburg has come from behind in all of them. Braylon Doughty worked four scoreless innings to start the game, racking up five strikeouts.

Neither team got anything going until the eighth inning. The Shorebirds were the first to score, thanks to Caden Bodine delivering an RBI single to center field, which scored Wehiwa Aloy, putting them up 1-0.

Lynchburg had two hits through the first eight innings of the night. However, in the ninth, the Cardiac 'Cats returned.

Lynchburg loaded up the bases after a walk and two singles. Then, with Logun Clark at the plate, Luis Beltrán balked home the tying run. Clark was hit by the next pitch to reload the bases.

Then, Jose Pirela stepped in and drove the ball to deep center field, allowing Welbyn Francisca to tag up and score. For the second straight evening, Lynchburg won on a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Hillcats and Shorebirds square off again on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.