Columbia Fireflies Game Notes and Roster Moves 8.16

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Fireflies active roster:

LHP Jordan Woods has been placed on the development list

LHP Darwin Rodriguez has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Rodriguez will wear jersey #23.

There are 30 players on the Fireflies active roster. Updated roster is attached.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-0, 1.50 ERA) counters for the Pelicans.

Tonight is Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert presented by HIS Radio 92.1 at Segra Park. We'll start the night with a Caleb & John Concert and we'll close the night out with post-game fireworks. Fans can buy tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

GUTIERREZ STELLAR START SPOILED AS FIREFLIES LOSE 11-2: The Fireflies were upended by a seven-run sixth inning as they lost 11-2 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Segra Park. The Pelicans broke through first Friday night. Christian Olivo slapped a lead-off double in the third inning and came around on a Kane Kepley base knock to give Myrtle Beach a 1-0 advantage. Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-4) had his best start of the 2025 season Friday. The righty worked a career-best five frames with half a dozen strikeouts where he only gave up one run before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Wednesday. The southpaw faced worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Shields had five strikeouts in the outing. Since the start of July, Shields has a 0.64 ERA in seven starts with 28 innings under his belt. The lefty has 33 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP on the run.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 65 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 67 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 17-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .185 on the run, he has drawn 13 walks to earn a .348 on-base percentage since July 8. The streak is tthe second-longest active on-base streak in the Carolina League. It is the longest on-base streak the Fireflies have had in 2025. Callan Moss had a 22-game on-base streak to end the 2024 season and that is the last on-base streak that went longer than Rushford's current stretch.

PERFECTION: The Fireflies have had a couple dances with a perfect game lately. First, Kyle DeGroat retired the first 10 batters he faced in his debut August 2. After that, David Shields retired the first 12 he faced August 7. Last night, Kendry Chourio went the furthest into the game. He retired all 15 batters he faced in order Thursday before David Noworyta went to the bullpen. Chourio threw 56 pitches (45 strikes) before he got the hook.

WE'RE STILL EVEN: This week, the Fireflies have been outscored 29-17, but heading into the final pair of games, Columbia has split the series with the Pelicans. That's in part due to a big, ninth inning rally that allowed Columbia to beat the Pelicans 7-6 Wednesday night.

WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE: Darwin Rodriguez was added to the roster earlier today and slotted directly into the starting role for the game. He's the third starting pitcher added to the rotation in the last month.







