Errors Down Lynchburg against Delmarva

Published on August 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Sloppy defense downed the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday, 6-3, against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Despite not allowing an earned run, Hillcats starter, Joey Oakie, was forced to work in-and-out of trouble. Lynchburg never found the offense that had been with the team all series, only collecting four hits tonight.

The Shorebirds scored early, as Braylin Tavera picked up an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Ike Irish. One inning later, Delmarva struck again courtesy of a Raylin Ramos single, pushing the lead to 2-0. Leaving the top of the second, the Hillcats had already committed three errors.

However, the bottom of the second bounced back quickly. Anthony Silva doubled down the left field line, scoring Luke Hill all the way from first. Luis Merejo followed suit with a sacrifice fly before Juneiker Caceres drove home the go-ahead run with a single.

Delmarva retook the lead in the top of the sixth inning as Ramos delivered his second RBI hit of the day. Later in the frame, Andrés Nolaya singled home a runner as well, pushing the Shorebirds in front 4-3.

With a one-run lead in the eighth, Delmarva would add some insurance. Ike Irish picked up his first two professional RBI's on a double to left center. With the lead up to three, the deficit was too much for any Hillcat magic.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.