Columbia Takes Down Myrtle Beach, 4-2

Published on August 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 4-2 on Saturday evening at Segra Park.

Rushford singled to score Yandel Ricardo in the second inning, giving the Columbia Fireflies (16-29, 52-59) a 1-0 lead, though he was thrown out at second by Alexey Lumpuy.

Russell singled to drive in Jose Cerice and Angel Acosta in the fourth inning, extending the lead to 3-0.

Lumpuy homered to right field, scoring Ty Southisene in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (31-14, 56-53).

Rushford tripled to score Russell in the sixth inning, pushing Columbia's lead to 4-2.

Yenfri Sosa earned the save for the Fireflies, pitching a scoreless ninth, while Yeri Perez (4-3) secured the win, allowing two runs over 4.0 innings. Darwin Rodriguez threw 4.0 scoreless innings.

Ethan Flanagan (5-1)took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering three runs over 5.0 innings, with Charlie Hurley and Ethan Bell allowing one run combined.

Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, while Southisene went 2-for-4. Kane Kepley, Jose Escobar, Angel Cepeda, and Christian Olivo added hits. The Pelicans went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-9, leaving five.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Sunday, August 17th at 5:05 E.T. RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 6.00) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-6, 4.92) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from August 16, 2025

