FredNats Lose 7-5 Despite First Career Home Runs for Petry, Henseler

Published on August 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Despite Ethan Petry and Wyatt Henseler hitting their first professional home runs, the Fredericksburg Nationals (23-19, 53-54) dropped the game 7-5 to the Salem Red Sox (21-26, 47-64) on Harry Potter Night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Salem led the game most of the way and that started from the jump. Justin Gonzales homered on the first pitch from Liam Sullivan and Yoeilin Cespedes followed it up with a homer of his own to make it 2-0 Salem. In the bottom of the first, though, Petry detonated on a high fly ball to right-center field, driving in two runs with his first professional home run.

Petry added on with an RBI double in the fifth inning that brought in another run and pulled the FredNats closer, down 6-3. Henseler helped close the gap right after in the sixth, doubling to start the frame and later scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Henseler continued his hot night in the eighth, punishing a hanging curveball over the left field wall to make it a one-run game with his first big blast as a pro. Despite a Petry double in the ninth, the FredNats could not string together a full comeback and dropped the game by two.

Offensively, the FredNats got monster games from Petry, who had three extra-base hits, Henseler and Elijah Green, who joined the party with his own three-hit game.

Sullivan (0-1) got the loss, as Griffin Kilander (4-5) got the win and Nicolas De La Cruz (3) earned the save. The FredNats now turn their attention to Sunday, looking for a series win with Luke Johnson pitching in a 6:05 start.







