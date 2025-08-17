Delmarva Secures First Win in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (41-72, 14-32) returned to the win column with a 6-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats (60-40, 19-25) on Saturday.

The Shorebirds took an early lead in the top of the first inning as a sacrifice fly by Braylin Tavera scored Ike Irish from third, making it 1-0 Delmarva after one inning.

Raylin Ramos extended the Shorebirds' lead to 2-0 in the second with a single that scored Brayden Smith, his 41st RBI of the season.

Lynchburg snatched the lead away in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double by Anthony Silva, a sacrifice fly from Luis Merejo, and a run-scoring single by Juneiker Cacares, making it 3-2.

It stayed 3-2 in the sixth until the Shorebirds tied the game with Raylin Ramos's second RBI single of the night. He scored moments later on a single by Andrés Nolaya to put Delmarva back ahead 4-3.

Ike Irish provided a pair of timely insurance runs in the eighth with a two-run double with the bases loaded. The first two RBIs of his pro career extended the Shorebirds' lead to 6-3.

Delmarva got a dominant relief appearance from Chase Allsup, who threw five scoreless innings while striking out eight batters.

He handed the baseball to Joe Glassey in the final inning as he struck out the side in order to secure a 6-3 victory for the Shorebirds, their first win of the series.

Chase Allsup (2-11) was awarded the win for Delmarva, with Joe Glassey (1) recording his first save of the season. Sean Heppner (6-2) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds try to close out the series with back-to-back wins on Sunday afternoon, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Melkis Hernandez for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM.







