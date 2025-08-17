Fayetteville Rallies Past Mudcats

Published on August 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to beat the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 on Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Fayetteville (25-21 // 61-51) broke a 2-2 tie in the last of the eighth inning when Arturo Flores laced a singled to left field to give the Woodpeckers a 3-2 advantage.

Carolina (25-19 // 61-47) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Handelfry Encarnacion singled home the first run of the contest. One inning later, Josiah Ragsdale was issued a bases loaded walk which put the Mudcats in front 2-0.

The Woodpeckers battled back to tie the game with single tallies in the third and fourth before winning the game on the eighth inning single.

The series concludes Sunday evening with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Carolina will send RHP Melvin Hernandez (8-5, 2.27) to the mound while Fayetteville gives the ball to RHP Rafael Gonzalez (2-7, 5.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.